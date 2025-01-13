Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.