Eastern Bank Buys 614 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,745,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,153,000 after purchasing an additional 362,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 358,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,669. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

