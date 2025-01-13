Eastern Bank Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

