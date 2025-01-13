Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

DGRO opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

