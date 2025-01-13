Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Purchased by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6,433.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,030 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

EOS opened at $23.72 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

