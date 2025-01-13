Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.19 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

