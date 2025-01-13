Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
