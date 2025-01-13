Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.