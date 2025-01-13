Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Announces Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

