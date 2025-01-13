Ehrlich Financial Group Buys 884 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,340,000 after buying an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

