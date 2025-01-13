Ehrlich Financial Group Buys Shares of 19,662 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after acquiring an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after purchasing an additional 233,999 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 4,272,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,274. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

