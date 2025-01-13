Eigenpie mstETH Price Hits $3,378.18 on Top Exchanges (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for $3,378.18 or 0.03574944 BTC on exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $213.43 million and approximately $1,641.37 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 63,179 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 63,178.7371442. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 3,378.18463677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

