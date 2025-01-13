Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,466 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,154. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.