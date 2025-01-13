Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,950 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.84. 43,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

