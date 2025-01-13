Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $75,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.89. 22,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,184. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

