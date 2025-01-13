Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,891. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
