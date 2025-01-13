Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,891. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.