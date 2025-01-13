Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $840,000 Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 91,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIGH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 167,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.