Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 491 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $26.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

