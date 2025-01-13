Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 793 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $93.04 and a one year high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

