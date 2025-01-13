Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 1,035,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

