Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,920 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,047,000 after buying an additional 1,046,053 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,927,000.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 266,130 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

