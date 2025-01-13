Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. 36,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Profile

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.