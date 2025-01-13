Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,805,000 after acquiring an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,051,000 after purchasing an additional 186,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFCA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 37,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.