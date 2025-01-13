Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.49. 686,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

