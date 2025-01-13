Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. 2,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Articles

