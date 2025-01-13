Emprise Bank Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Emprise Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 104,856 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 533,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

