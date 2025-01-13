Emprise Bank Has $9.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Emprise Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.2% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.68. 1,822,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,500. The stock has a market cap of $428.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $233.43 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.