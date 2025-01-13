Emprise Bank Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Emprise Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.