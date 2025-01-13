Emprise Bank Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 113,106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 560,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,633. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,205.80. This trade represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.