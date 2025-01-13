Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 312,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

