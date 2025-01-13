Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 312,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

