Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

ENFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,132. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

In other news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,036.83. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,404 shares of company stock worth $580,130 in the last ninety days. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

