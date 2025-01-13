Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,675,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAE traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,339. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

