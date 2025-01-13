Envision Financial LLC Invests $3.50 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envision Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 2.8% of Envision Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 29.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $59.36. 328,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.