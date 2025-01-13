Envision Financial LLC Takes $454,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Envision Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 332,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 294,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 260,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,089.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 154,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 201.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.