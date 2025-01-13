Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 709.3% in December

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, an increase of 709.3% from the December 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 82.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 192,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,235. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Invst LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

