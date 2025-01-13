Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.42. 46,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.