EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $188.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

