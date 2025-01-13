EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS MOAT opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.