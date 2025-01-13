EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 71,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

