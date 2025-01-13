EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

