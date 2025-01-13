EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $4.43 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

