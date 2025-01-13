EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $683,000 in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000.
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AFMC opened at $31.47 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.
About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
