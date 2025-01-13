EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $172.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $228.28.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

