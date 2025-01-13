EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 109,420 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,919,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 3.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

