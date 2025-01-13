EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,549 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $138.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

