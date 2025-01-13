EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $971,000 Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of FQAL stock opened at $64.94 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

