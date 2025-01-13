Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 239.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

