Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.4 %

XOM traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $109.07. 7,825,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269,966. The company has a market cap of $479.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

