Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 11,692 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.84.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.