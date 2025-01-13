Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after buying an additional 2,894,852 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 662.2% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 189,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 164,879 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 145,693 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 883,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after buying an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,686.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 112,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,609. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

