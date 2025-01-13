Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 22,348 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 422.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 615.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $27,647,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,213,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5,483.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.80. 6,163,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,332,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

